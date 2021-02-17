BOISE — Central District Board of Health will meet 8:30 a.m. Friday to discuss potential changes to Ada and Valley County public health orders.
The district issued a public health advisory in November that remains in effect alongside Ada County’s public health order, which was last updated Oct. 20, and Valley County’s Aug. 11 mask mandate.
The meeting will be streamed live on Youtube for public viewing. The agenda includes updates regarding vaccine distribution, a review of the latest COVID-19 data, and regular public health-related presentations followed by a discussion on potential changes to the health orders.
“Additionally, the board will discuss the public health advisory currently in place for all four counties served by CDH,” the district wrote.
A health order proposed for Ada, Valley, Boise, and Elmore Counties failed in December after protests delayed the board’s vote, according to previous Idaho Press reporting.