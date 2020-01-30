NAMPA — The U.S. Census Bureau is hosting two 2020 census hiring events in the Treasure Valley on Friday and Saturday.
The hiring events, "Gig of the Decade," aim to recruit workers for temporary census jobs in Ada and Canyon counties. The events will feature information on what jobs are currently available and each job's requirements and duties. Interested applicants can apply at the events.
The Friday event will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. The Saturday event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. South.
For more information on Census Taker jobs, please visit the 2020census.gov/jobs.