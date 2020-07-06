BOISE — The U.S. Census Bureau next week will begin in-person followup to homes in the Boise area that have not yet responded to the 2020 census.
Boise’s part of an early wave of census follow-up outreach that starts July 16 in targeted areas across the country, including New Orleans and Kansas City, Missouri. Most census offices will begin follow-up interviews Aug. 11, with the work concluding by Oct. 31, according to the Census Bureau.
The bureau estimates it will need to visit 56 million addresses to collect responses in person.
Households that have not yet responded can respond online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.
Idaho’s self-response rate for the 2020 census is 65%, just above the national self-response rate at 61%. Ada County has a self-response rate of 75%, and Canyon County has a self-response rate of 72%.
Census takers are trained in COVID-19 safety guidelines and will follow local public health guidelines, including wearing masks if the area requires it, the Census Bureau said.
Census takers are hired from local communities, so they should know the neighborhoods well, according to the bureau. They all speak English and many are bilingual, though if a census taker does not speak the language of the household, the household can request a visit from a census taker that speaks their primary language. Census takers also have materials in 13 languages that they can provide.
Census takers have a government ID badge, households can also confirm a census takers identity by calling their regional census center to speak with a representative. If a census taker comes while no one at the household is home, they will leave materials to answer the census online.