BOISE — Wednesday was Census Day, a reference day for the 2020 census. Wherever a person is living on April 1, is where they should be counted on the census.
Households have already received postcards inviting them to complete the census online or by phone or mail.
The self-response rate to the census nationwide is on track at 38%, despite COVID-19 setbacks, Census Deputy Regional Director Jeff Enos said by phone Wednesday. The census website shows Idaho's response rate at 41%, higher than the national rate.
Because of the outbreak, the self-response period for the census has been extended from July 31 to Aug. 14.
Census Bureau officials say the pandemic has highlighted the nation's need for a complete census count.
"Census results determine legislative district boundaries, and responses to the 2020 census shape how dollars are spent in our communities, including for funding for emergency services, hospitals and other emergency preparedness," Enos said. "The outbreak highlights the need for this funding."
Idaho is expected to receive about $1,473 per person counted, per year in federal funding for a decade.
Enos expects the census to be done on time, despite putting a halt to all field operations.
"We have shifted operations to assure safety of our employees, but we are confident that we will meet our goal to president by Dec. 31," Enos said.
As for census workers, Enos said the bureau is still recruiting people, though they have halted trainings and hiring amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Boise Area Census Office is on track to hire around 2,700 census takers, Boise Area Census Office Recruiting Manager Charles Woodburn and regional spokeswoman Misty Slater told the Idaho Press on March 19.
Enos said when field operations get back up and running, everyone who was hired will be offered to continue to work.
"We were far into the process and have hired a majority of our employees," Enos said. "We will finish our hiring and encouraging people who are interested to apply."
There has been a huge push locally to ensure hard-to-count populations respond to the census. These hard-to-count populations include people who don't speak English well, immigrants and low-income communities, to name a few.
Enos said the Census Bureau relies on local partners to get information out to the hard-to-count populations.
In Idaho, a committee of local organization, business and community leaders launched a campaign, Contamos Idaho Census, to provide bilingual information to Idaho residents about the 2020 census.
Enos said the most important thing for hard-to-count communities to understand is that the census is safe. Federal law prohibits the Census Bureau from sharing any identifiable information of individuals to government agencies.
For bilingual information about the 2020 Cenus, people can visit Contamos Idaho Census at contamosidahocensus.org.
"I encourage everyone to fill out the census now, encourage your friends and family over the phone, through social media, to fill out the census," Enos said. "Hundreds of billions of dollars every year and trillions of dollars every decade are distributed to local communities. When people choose not to fill out the census, they are putting their communities in jeopardy."
