The 2020 census kicked off this week as households began receiving letters in the mail with their census identification numbers, inviting them to answer the short questionnaire.
The U.S. Census Bureau launched its online form this week, where people can complete the survey. This is the first decennial census in which people are encouraged to take the survey online, though it can also be answered on paper and over the phone.
According to the Census Bureau, the initial letters will be sent out until March 20. After March 20, people who have not answered the questionnaire will be sent a series of reminder letters.
If people still have not answered the census by the end of April, a census worker will come to their door in person to request they fill out a paper census.
Results from the census determine where billions of dollars in federal funding will go, the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and where congressional and state legislative districts should be drawn. Idaho is expected to receive about $1,473 per person counted, per year in federal funding.
The census survey has 10 questions and takes an estimated 10 to 20 minutes to complete, depending on the size of the household, the census website says. Residents are asked about their name, age, gender and other basics. There will be no questions asking about citizenship or Social Security numbers.
The Census Bureau cannot legally share questionnaire responses with public or federal agencies until 72 years have passed since the data was collected. This includes any information to immigration officials and law enforcement, according to the census website.