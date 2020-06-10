BOISE — As college classes shifted online this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students who typically lived on or near campus have returned to their hometowns. This has presented a challenge for college towns and census officials.
"College students should be counted where they usually live, even if they are temporarily staying elsewhere while their school is closed because of COVID-19," said Misty Slater, spokeswoman for the U.S. Census Bureau for Nevada, Oregon and Idaho, in an email.
"The reason we want to make sure the students are counted where they normally live is because those responses impact how billions of dollars in federal funding will be distributed to the school’s community for programs and services that affect the students — like school safety, mental health services, student wellness programs, Federal Pell Grant Program, adult education grants, agriculture, science and engineering education and Medicaid," she said.
Slater said the Census Bureau is working with housing officers at Idaho universities and off-campus operators so census accounts for students who "would have otherwise" been living away from home while attending school.
Slater said the on-campus count is determined by reports showing which students had housing contracts at the properties that would have housed students on April 1, which is used as the date when people should answer the census of where they are living at that time.
For Brigham Young University-Idaho, this system of counting students is new for the 2020 Census.
In a Rexburg Standard Journal report, university leaders said the method of counting students helps Rexburg ensure it gets the federal funding it needs to account for the university students who live there.
Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill told the newspaper that the city has missed out on federal and state funds that are allocated based on population size.
“It’s estimated that it costs us about $3,500 to $4,000 every year per person that they miss,” Merrill told the Standard Journal. “So if we miss a thousand people, do the math, that’s a lot of money.
The system is also used to count students at Boise State University, Slater said. Most other universities are working with the Census Bureau to get a count of students that would have been living away from home to attend as well, she added. A request for comment on how the Census Bureau is counting College of Idaho students in Caldwell was not returned.
Other than on-campus students, Slater said students who had lived in a private residence that is not specifically for college or university students, such as a rental house or apartment that may be shared with roommates, should respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail, if they received their paper questionnaire.
Students who lived off campus can respond online at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish.