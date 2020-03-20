The Census Bureau has postponed field operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including hiring and on-boarding activities until April 1.
During the planning and few weeks of 2020 census operations, the Census Bureau has been encouraging people to answer the short questionnaire online, as it is available there for the first time. Since the appearance of the novel coronavirus in the United States, the Bureau is encouraging online answers more than ever.
The Bureau announced Monday it would be postponing field operations for the 2020 census for two weeks, until April 1. In a telephone press conference with media, the bureau announced Friday the count would be extended from July 31 to Aug. 14.
Tim Olson, associate director for field operations for the Census Bureau, said the biggest field operations are non-response follow ups, which don't begin until May, when workers will visit households that have not answered a census.
Olson said for now, the Bureau is suspending hiring activities and is communicating with applicants and hires about field operations being postponed.
In Idaho, the Census Bureau said they hoped to hire 9,000 employees locally to work as census takers.
On Thursday, Olson said the Bureau has had 2.8 million applicants so far and gets about 8,000 new applications per day. He said the bureau's recruiting website will remain open for applications.
"We are urging people to consider applying as we will likely need more temporary employees than we planned for," Olson said.
So far, 18.6 million people have answered the census, said Albert Fontenot, associate director for decennial programs for the Census Bureau.
"The nation's response rate is on track," Fontenot said. "The plan is resilient and adaptive and we’ll get through this with your help."
Fontenot said the Census Bureau is working with colleges and universities that may have sent students away amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, those students must be counted where they go to school. He also said the Bureau is working with administrators in nursing homes and transitional shelters to try to get people counted with limited human contact.