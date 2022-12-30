As 2022 comes to a close, cities in the Treasure Valley are preparing for the new year with toasts, parties and drops of all kinds — including the potato drop in front of the state Capitol.
At the 10th annual Idaho Potato Drop, Boise will be the “spotlight of the world” as the mountain time zone drop, according to this year’s emcee, Alisha Donahue.
“CNN is covering us for the first time ever,” Donahue said. “It’s my understanding that we’re preempting Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus.”
Donahue and Jynx Jenkins, who together comprise the comedy duo Lady Bizness, will serve as hosts to the drop.
“All eyes are going to be on Idaho at midnight, our time,” Donahue said.
Festivities at the Capitol will begin at 7 p.m. with the rise of the potato, Donahue said.
“It’s going to be just a big festive party atmosphere for the whole family,” Donahue said. “It is just a big and fun party to bring in the new year with our whole community — celebrating Idaho, celebrating our culture, celebrating fun.”
But for those who would prefer to ring in the new year indoors, or don’t like potatoes, there are other options in the Treasure Valley.
According to Downtown Boise Executive Director Jennifer Hensley, the Femme Von Folies Burlesque and Cabaret will have a party at Neurolux on 111 N 11th Street on Dec. 31 from 9-11 p.m. General admission is $20 at the door. The event is open to people 21 and older.
Downtown Boise will also have a block party on New Years Eve from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wristband tickets are $30 the night of and will include entrance to the Amsterdam Lounge, Dirty Little Roddy’s, Karma and StrangeLove.
In Meridian, Wahooz will bring the new year in with two parties: a Noon Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve party.
The Noon Year’s party is Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to midnight priced at $29.99 for the day. The ticket includes a ropes course, bumper cars, laser maze, ballocity, laser tag, bowling and more. The New Year’s Eve party at Wahooz goes from 9 p.m. to midnight in the Z lounge. Tickets are $49.99.
Several Downtown Nampa businesses have events going on during New Years, according to Downtown Nampa Manager Honey Goodman. Prefunk will have a Nacho Bar at 6 p.m. and a Beet Drop with a champagne toast at midnight. Whiskey River and Swirl Wine Shop and Lounge will also both be open for the midnight celebration, bringing in 2023 with toasts.
{span}Those attending events in Downtown Boise can park at ParkBoi garages from 5 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 until midnight Jan. 1.{/span}