Potato Drop screenshot KTVB 12-31-21

CNN is expected to cover the 10th annual Idaho Potato Drop at the state Capitol on New Year’s Eve.

 Screenshot/KTVB

As 2022 comes to a close, cities in the Treasure Valley are preparing for the new year with toasts, parties and drops of all kinds — including the potato drop in front of the state Capitol.

At the 10th annual Idaho Potato Drop, Boise will be the “spotlight of the world” as the mountain time zone drop, according to this year’s emcee, Alisha Donahue.

