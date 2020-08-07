BOISE — Central District Board of Health is considering additional modifications to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, including adjusting the size of social gatherings allowed and changing regulations governing how gyms operate.
According to a news release from Central District Health — which governs Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties — a recent report from the White House still puts Idaho in the red zone, due to the number of confirmed cases in the state. The White House’s recommendations for states in the red zone include limiting social gatherings to no more than 10 people, and closing gyms.
Currently, Central District Board of Health has capped social gatherings in Ada County at 50 people, but, according to the Friday news release, the board is considering changing that. Board members will consider language to limit social gatherings to fewer than 10 people or fewer than 25 people, according to the release.
Board members feel more confident about the safety of gyms, however. According to the release, gyms haven’t been linked to clusters of cases in the area. Thus, despite recommendations from the White House to close gyms, the board isn’t doing so, according to the release.
Board members will, however, consider a new and separate mask order for Valley County.
The board holds virtual meetings every Tuesday at 4 p.m. Those meetings are streamed on YouTube, but written comments can be submitted up to 24 hours in advance. Written comments should be sent to boh@cdh.idaho.gov.