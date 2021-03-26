BOISE — Central District Health will open COVID-19 vaccines to residents who are 16 years and older who have at least one qualifying medical condition on Monday.
Qualifying medical conditions include those defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disabilities are also included as a medical condition.
The move aligns with the timeline announced by Gov. Brad Little earlier this week to make the vaccine available to more Idahoans, sooner. Little also announced that the vaccine will be available to all Idahoans 16-years and older by April 5.
CDH will work closely with vaccine providers to assess appointment demand among those currently eligible, and determine if CDH’s jurisdiction should open the vaccine to all residents who are 16 years and older before April 5. CDH made the announcement in a press release.
Anyone eligible as part of an earlier Group or Subgroup is encouraged to make an appointment to receive their vaccine.
Pfizer is the only vaccine currently authorized for 16 and 17-year olds.
Those who are 16 and 17 years old and wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may only receive the Pfizer vaccine because it is the only one currently authorized for those ages 16 and 17. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are authorized for use in those 18-years and older.
Those looking specifically for the Pfizer vaccine are encouraged to call or visit providers’ websites to check for the availability of the specific vaccine before scheduling an appointment. Pfizer doses are currently coming to the heath district from four sources: state vaccine allocations, the Federal Retail program, to Federally Qualified Health Centers and through the Department of Defense program.
Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is being allocated to the following providers in CDH’s jurisdiction:
- Albertsons/Sav-On | Meridian, Eagle & Boise locations
- MediCap Pharmacy | Meridian location
- St. Luke’s Health System | Boise locations
- Saint Alphonsus Health System | Boise locations
- Primary Health Medical Group | Boise locations
- Walgreen’s | Meridian & Boise locations
- Walmart | Mountain Home & Boise locations
Within CDH’s jurisdiction, 11,820 total vaccine doses were received by vaccine providers in Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley Counties. Next week, vaccine providers in CDH’s jurisdiction will receive 15,290 total doses among the three authorized vaccines – an increase of 29% over last week.
VACCINE APPOINTMENTS
The latest vaccine provider list can be found on the CDH website at cdh.idaho.gov/covid-vaccine.php. The list is updated regularly as additional providers begin receiving vaccine allocations or other changes occur.
Residents can also use the state’s pre-registry vaccine tool to be added to a list that enrolled vaccine providers use to directly connect with those eligible to receive vaccine.
The state’s website is covidvaccine.idaho.gov.
If you need help by phone with navigating the vaccine provider list or do not have internet access, CDH’s Call Center can share information on providers who offer a phone scheduling option. Call 208-321-2222 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.