BOISE — Central District Health has opened COVID-19 vaccines to any resident 16 and older. CDH announced the change, which is effective immediately, Tuesday afternoon.
The announcement comes one day after the health district opened vaccines up to anyone 16 and up with at least one qualifying medical condition. It’s also six days before Gov. Brad Little’s timeline to open vaccines to everyone 16 and up.
CDH covers Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.
A “significant increase” in state vaccine allocated to CDH’s region and providers receiving vaccine through federal sources help allow for the sped up timing, according to a news release. There’s “adequate” vaccine doses and appointment availability among providers in CDH's jurisdiction.
Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for 16 and 17 year olds. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are authorized for people 18 and older.
CDH has updated its vaccine provider list to include what type providers are receiving. The latest vaccine provider list is at: www.cdh.idaho.gov/covid-vaccine.php. It is updated regularly as vaccine allocations for providers changes.
Residents can also pre-register for vaccine appointments at: covidvaccine.idaho.gov.
For help navigating the vaccine provider list by phone, CDH’s Call Center can share information on providers who offer a phone scheduling option. Call 208-321-2222 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.