BOISE — Boise bar owners pleaded their case for reopening to the Central District Health board Thursday, and ended up having their reopenings tied to those of local schools.
In a 5-0 vote, board members agreed to allow the 12 represented bars to reopen when Ada County school districts move from Category 3 to Category 2, something Central District Health Director Russ Duke said could happen as early as Sept. 8. Category 3 recommends full remote learning and the closure of school districts, while Category 2 recommends hybrid in-person and online learning. The bars' ability to reopen is not tied forever to the category changes.
David Leroy, the legal representative for the bar owners, said the reopenings needed to happen as soon as possible so the businesses don't close for good.
"We need help now," Leroy said.
Duke said Central District Health staff had looked at the proposal and found it to be acceptable as long as the bars also followed current group limits and mask requirements.
However, Central District Health board members from Ada County said they were still concerned about the potential for bars to become a COVID-19 hot spot just as schools reopen.
"How do you and your staff feel about opening bars before we even open schools?" Dr. Ted Epperly asked Duke, pointing to the 400 COVID-19 cases per week rate in Ada County.
"If bars are sincerely committed to taking the steps they are proposing, they will look very much like restaurants," Duke said.
Bars closed March 19 per a city order but reopened May 30 when Idaho advanced to Stage 3 of reopening. They had to close again June 24 on a Central Health District order after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were tied to bars and nightclubs.
Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo was wary of the potential cost to reopening the bars, which had previously been a site of a COVID-19 cluster in June that was eventually traced to 37 cases.
"When people let their guard down and stop being as diligent about distancing, wearing face coverings, that's how it passes on," Lachiondo said.
Valley County Commissioner Elting Hasbrouck said, "We don't know for sure if it's going to work, but think it might. … I think we should give them a chance."
His motion to allow the 12 bars to reopen right away failed 2-3, with Elmore County Rep. Megan Blanksma and Hasbrouck in favor and Epperly, Lachiondo and Ada County board member Jane Young against.
After Hasbrouck's motion, Lachiondo said she could not "in good conscience" agree to let the bars reopen right away.
"I feel for small business owners … but we cannot open immediately when families and kids are struggling," Lachiondo said.
Lachiondo's motion to allow the 12 bars to reopen with restrictions, such as requiring staff to wear masks and take temperature tests, when school districts reached Category 2 passed unanimously.
OTHER BAR RESPONSES
The 12 bars involved in the petition are Tom Grainey’s, The Silly Birch, Whiskey Bar, Fireside Inn, The Atlas Bar, The Torch Lounge, The Torch 2, Jim’s Alibi, End Zone, Mulligans, Cactus Bar and 8th St. Entertainment.
Other bars in downtown Boise have used different methods to reopen after their closures earlier this summer. Humpin’ Hannah’s, a downtown nightclub, opened Aug. 22, serving frozen pizza to bypass Central District Health’s bar closure mandate.
Amid the mandated closure, Hannah’s staff members were running out of unemployment benefits and the business was “hemorrhaging money,” owner Rocci Johnson told the Idaho Press.
“We’re facing unprecedented times, so we had to find a way to safely reopen,” Johnson said.
Hannah’s has served food in the past, but recently it has been a bar only, known for live music and dancing. Serving frozen pizza may allow them to qualify as a restaurant, according to the Idaho State Police definition referenced in Central District Health’s Ada County Order. The definition calls for the establishment to either advertise itself as a restaurant or get 40% of its revenue from food and non-alcoholic beverages. It also requires the business to have a kitchen, which Hannah's has.
Johnson said Hannah’s, which signed a Dine and Drink Safe Pledge organized by advocacy group FARE Idaho, has instituted new safety measures since reopening. The business is operating at a 25% maximum capacity, customers are required to wear masks and dancing is prohibited, among other health policies.
“We try to do things really safely, so we’re a little hardcore when it comes to protocols inside our establishment,” Johnson said.
Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe contributed.