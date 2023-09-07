Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week gave the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare about $2 million to prevent drug overdoses.

The CDC gave out $279 million of those funds to 49 states, the District of Columbia and 40 local health departments. In a news release, the CDC said the funds were designed in part to expand Idaho’s use of harm reduction strategies, provide people access to life-saving care and expand data availability.

Recommended for you

Load comments