BOISE — The National Guard deployed its 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team to southwest Asia on Friday morning, while families watched their loved ones board a plane in a single-file line.
Tears were flowing as each unit of the National Guard threw on their backpacks and stepped out onto the Gowen Field airstrip. Spouses held their soldiers’ hands until the very last second, and children reached out to be held one more time.
The families sent their loved ones out on Friday to complete a mission known as “Operation Spartan Shield.”
The Idaho Military Division public affairs officer, Christopher Borders, said not much about the mission can be shared to those that are not part of the military. However, it is known that the brigade has trained for over a year in preparation for the mission.
Once arriving in Asia the team will be split up into their assigned units. Some units consist of vehicle operators, mechanics, tankers, and combat service support.
The group includes soldiers from Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Nevada.
Erin Sakelaris, who has been in the Guard since 2009, will be arriving in Asia as a health care specialist. She will be running a medical clinic with her team.
Sakelaris said that the soldiers leaving for Asia will be taking the place of the soldiers stationed there currently.
“It’s a privilege to go and take their spot so they can come home and see their families. I have had to say goodbye to my husband and kids,” she said. “The number one thing for us is to have a good support system.”
Hudson Martin will be joining Sakelaris as a health care specialist. As a child, Martin always wanted to be a part of the military. Now, he said he is excited and ready to go.
“It feels good. This is what I’ve wanted to do,” he said. “My family is excited for me.”
Other families with service members leaving said they are happy for them, but the sadness that comes from a soldier leaving is something that doesn’t change, no matter how many times someone is deployed.
Jennifer Loomis stood and watched her brother, Nate Loomis, board the plane while she hugged her mother, her sister-in-law, her nieces and her nephews.
Nate Loomis, 41, is a warrant officer in the brigade, and has already been deployed twice before.
Almost all of Nate’s children were wearing camouflage sweatshirts in support of their father. Nate kissed his wife one last time before he departed while his children surrounded them with cries of sadness. They could barely let go as he walked away.
The first time Jennifer said she watched Nate deploy, she was in high school. He has been in the military since he was 18.
Quite a few of Jennifer’s family have been active in the military. Three of her siblings are active, their father was in the Air Force, and both of their grandfathers served in World War II.
Jennifer said her family will still be able to contact Nate occasionally through a tablet that the military provides soldiers, but it just isn’t the same.
“It does not get any easier,” Jennifer said. “Every time they deploy, we get emotional.”