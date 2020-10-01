NAMPA — The cause of Monday's explosion at Amalgamated Sugar in Nampa is still under investigation by company officials.
Jessica Anderson, a spokeswoman for Amalgamated Sugar, said the incident — which occurred at about 7:45 a.m. and injured five employees, sending one to a local hospital — didn't halt production, or cause any damage to the sugar beet pulp steam dryer, where the explosion happened.
Anderson said the hospitalized employee was treated and released the same day. The other four were treated with minor first aid at the factory.
The incident also is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
On Monday, a DOL spokesperson confirmed the OSHA investigation to the Idaho Press in an email. The individual said the explosion is currently an open case, and “we cannot provide further information or details at this time.”