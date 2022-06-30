FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2016 file photo, pedestrians pass beneath the famous Reno arch as traffic passes on Virginia Street in downtown Reno, Nev. Direct flights from Boise to Reno will be available beginning Aug. 31.
The Boise Airport has added a direct flight to a big, little city.
aha! will begin nonstop flights between Boise and Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 31, according to a news release.
aha! is “a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines." ExpressJet previously flew as a United Express carrier but shut down in the fall of 2020, after United Airlines moved to a different regional carrier. The airline resumed commercial flying in fall 2021.
“We are so pleased to welcome aha! to Boise,” Rebecca Hupp, Director of the Boise Airport, said in a release. “Nonstop service to Reno is a route our community really wanted, and we’re thrilled that aha! is entering the market to answer that call.”
The 80-minute flight to "The Biggest Little City in the World" will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Planes will depart Reno-Tahoe International Airport at 5:25 p.m. Pacific Time and arrive in Boise at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time. The return flights would then leave Boise at 8:30 p.m. MT and arrive in Reno at 8:50 p.m. PT.
“Connecting Boise and the greater Treasure Valley to the Reno-Tahoe area will have such a positive impact for our region,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a release. “Whether it means an easier trip to support our team at a Mountain West game, a quick flight for business travelers, or easy access to friends and family in the Reno area — I’m confident the nonstop service to Reno matches the needs of our community.”
Reno will be the 27th nonstop destination at the Boise Airport.