Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On Aug. 2, an arsonist set ablaze a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse on South Maple Grove Road in Boise, displacing three wards, or congregations, that meet there for Sunday services.

By Sunday, the affected wards already had temporary places to worship, moving into other nearby meetinghouses thanks to the flexibility of other congregations in the area, according to a letter sent out by local church leadership.

LDS Church fire folo

Boards cover a fire-damaged area of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building along Maple Grove Road in Boise on Tuesday. The building sustained major damage in an arson fire last week.
Boise man charged with arson in connection with church fire

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments