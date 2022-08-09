Monte Stiles stands outside a security fence surrounding the fire-damaged Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building along Maple Grove Road in Boise on Tuesday. The building sustained major damage in an arson fire last week.
On Aug. 2, an arsonist set ablaze a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse on South Maple Grove Road in Boise, displacing three wards, or congregations, that meet there for Sunday services.
By Sunday, the affected wards already had temporary places to worship, moving into other nearby meetinghouses thanks to the flexibility of other congregations in the area, according to a letter sent out by local church leadership.
“When things like this happen, people are very quick to spring into action and make sure that everybody is accounted for — everybody's accounted for, everybody's needs are met,” Monte Stiles said in an interview. “There is always a plan to make things get back to normal as soon as possible.”
Stiles is the communications director for the Boise Idaho Amity Stake. A stake is a group of about five to 10 local church congregations, according to the church’s website. The Boise Idaho Amity Stake covers the three wards displaced by the fire.
According to Boise Fire Department spokeswoman Lynsey Amundson, the building was not a total loss and can be restored, but it is not currently suitable for occupancy. Stiles said the plan is for the building to be restored and for the wards to return “as soon as possible,” though it is unclear when exactly that will be.
In the meantime, members of the church affected by the fire are making the best of their situation.
Stiles said that after the fire, a youth music leader came forward worried her children’s songbook — which had been passed down by her grandmother, to her mother, to her — had been lost in the fire. Her bishop was able to locate it, but he expressed concern about the smoke damage the book had sustained.
“She stated proudly that added to the history of the songbook,” Stiles said. “And she was happy to find out that it had been preserved.”
Theintentionally set fire is not stopping members of the church in the area from going about their religious business.
“There is hurt and heartbreak anytime that something bad happens, small or great,” Stiles said. “It's just something that happened and we're dealing with it like we always do, which is to make the best of it, and carry on.”
This attitude of perseverance is reminiscent of early church pioneers, who were driven from their homes due to their religion and crossed the plains to find a safe place to live. Members of the church are taught to look to these predecessors for examples on how to face adversity in their own lives, according to Stiles. He said this attitude is also often taught in the homes of members of the faith and that faith, in general, helps people carry on regardless of their circumstances.
Stiles also said in the grand scheme of things, the building fire can be looked at as more of an inconvenience than a tragedy. The most important thing is that no one was hurt.
And according to Stiles, anger has taken a back seat to compassion in the events that have occurred after the fire. Even for the person who caused it.
“I think most of us feel sympathy for anybody impacted. Whether it was the person that did it or their loved ones and people in the community,” Stiles said. “Empathy is for everyone that was impacted for whatever reason. ... I think tragedies bring out the best of people in a lot of ways, because you see people coming together to help those that are impacted.”