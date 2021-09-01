BOISE — Life for new parents is not easy, particularly for teen parents navigating school. On Sept. 13, Cardinal Academy, a new public charter school in Boise for pregnant and parenting teens, will open its doors to students. Students from both Ada and Canyon counties, ages 14-21, may enroll at any time. The school is open to both male and female students.
Carol Hardinger, 17, and Derrick Aldrict, 18, held the ribbon for the school’s ribbon-cutting event Tuesday. They will start at the school this fall. Hardinger gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Ember, four weeks ago. A friend had told Hardinger about the school, and she thought enrolling would be a good choice for her and Aldrict given the school’s focus on young and expectant parents.
“Everyone’s talking about how they’re super lenient … you’re able to be with your baby a lot,” Hardinger said, noting that her former high school, Frank Church High School in Boise, did not have that structure. Hardinger also looks forward to being around peers in similar circumstances.
“Getting to know other people who are parents and are young seems like it would be kind of helpful to rely on each other, honestly,” Hardinger said.
Cardinal Academy partners with the Salvation Army and is located at the organization’s Booth Campus in Boise (9492 W. Emerald St.), which was completed in 2019. The school and the Booth campus provide services that students need to be able to support their families and continue their education. There is no cost to attend the school, and most of the services are free or at a low cost.
Viyora Price attended the ribbon cutting for the new school with her almost 5-month-old daughter, Monea. Price attended the Marian Pritchett School at the Booth campus last year while she was pregnant. The Booth Marian Pritchett School was a partnership between the Salvation Army and the Boise School District to support pregnant and parenting teens, according to reporting from Idaho Education News. When Price gave birth in April, she had to pause school.
“I’m back to finish strong and finish my credits,” Price said. She has just four credits to go before she will graduate, and is planning to continue her studies at College of Western Idaho.
“I know continuing my education is probably the best thing I could do for myself,” Price said. “I can’t answer right now what degree I want, but I want to continue my education.”
Cardinal Academy is a departure from the partnership between the Salvation Army and the Boise School District that facilitated the Booth Marian Pritchett School. The Booth Marian Pritchett School used to be run out of a location in Boise’s North End neighborhood, but moved to the Salvation Army's new Booth Campus when the campus was completed, according to reporting from Idaho Education News. But the school faced few challenges. Enrollment had declined due to declining teen pregnancy rates, which led to staffing cuts and a switch to a model where students took online classes in-person, on campus. By spring 2020, officials with the school decided to break from its partnership with the Boise School District and form a charter school to open its services to students from across the Treasure Valley. Bergstrom and her co-founder, Deborah Hedden-Nicely, became fellows at Bluum, a Boise-based charter school incubator, Bergstrom said.
The school has received funding from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, as well as other charitable and private organizations.
“Pregnant and parenting students have unique needs,” said Emily Bergstrom, executive director of the school, in a news release about the school’s open house. “Providing a safe, small community for students with wraparound services is crucial to their success.”
The school will have a teacher in all subjects, including an electives teacher, Bergstrom said. An onsite child care center will provide students with child care during their studies. It is free for most students, though depending on the student’s financial situation, they may be asked to pay a small fee, Bergstrom said. A commercial kitchen at the campus will provide students with two meals per day. Students can earn the school's currency, called Booth Bucks, to purchase donated supplies, such as diapers, baby wipes, and clothes for themselves, at the school’s Incentives Store. Students earn Booth Bucks by doing things such as showing up on time and attending school regularly.
A full-time counselor as well as a social worker will provide support for students, Bergstrom said. The school has partnered with Children's Home Society of Idaho to provide additional mental health services and Family Medicine Residency of Idaho to provide pre- and post-natal care for students on campus. At other schools, students might have to miss a whole day of class to go to the doctor, but here, they can readily leave class for an appointment and return, Bergstrom said. Family Medicine Residency of Idaho accepts insurance, including Medicaid, and most young parents qualify for Medicaid, Bergstrom said.
In Ada County, the school will pick up students door-to-door for transport to the school, and in Canyon County, there will be designated pickup sites for students near the freeway, Bergstrom said.
So far, just over 50 students have enrolled for the coming school year, and the school has capacity for up to 120-140 students, Bergstrom said.
The Boise School District will continue to offer services for pregnant and parenting teens out of its Frank Church High School, including child care services, according to reporting from Idaho Education News.
Given the spread of COVID-19 in the greater community, and that most students have children who cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the school will require universal masking, Bergstrom said.
Bergstrom is looking forward to welcoming students in person.
"This school has been a dream of many people for a really long time, and so much work has gone into it," Bergstrom said. "I just can't wait for that first student to step off the bus and then we'll know we have arrived."