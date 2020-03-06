BOISE — Idaho State Police are investigating a six-vehicle crash that sent one man to the hospital and closed a portion of eastbound Interstate 84 Friday morning, near the Five Mile overpass in Boise.
According to police, Angela Vaughan, 42, of Meridian had been driving at milepost 47 about 6:40 a.m. when her 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe blew its left tire.
Vaughan stopped her car in the second eastbound lane, police said. This caused Billy Korsen, 31, of Kuna, who was driving directly behind her, to stop his 2006 Ford F-150 pickup.
Korsen's pickup then was struck by a 2005 GMC Envoy, driven by Robert Von Merta, 31, of Gaston, Oregon, police said. A chain of crashes soon followed.
Alexandr Ovcharenko, 34, of Meridian, who drove a 2010 GMC Acadia, was hit by a semitrailer driven by Quintin Sebree, 23, of Republic, Washington. Sebree told police he was unable to stop.
The impact of this crash pushed Ovcharenko's car into a 2017 Ram Pickup, driven by Brandt Nevin, 31, of Kuna, according to police. Nevin then was able to pull over the right shoulder.
Ovchrenko was taken to St. Luke's Medical Center in Meridian for treatment, police said. The state of his injuries is unknown.
All occupants in the six vehicles were wearing seatbelts, police said. The crash closed the left eastbound lane for about an hour and 10 minutes. It remains under investigation.