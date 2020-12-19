Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 2 p.m. Friday in Middleton.
A 21-year-old man was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry northbound on Lansing Lane. He came to a stop at the intersection of Lansing Lane and Purple Sage Road, then continued northbound while failing to yield to eastbound traffic.
A 68-year-old woman driving a 2016 RAM pickup struck the Camry; the man died on the scene and his juvenile passenger was taken via air to Saint Al’s in Boise, where he died, according to a release from ISP.
The pickup’s driver was not transported.