BOISE — A Nampa man pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting police in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Duke Edward Wilson pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees; and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
The 67-year-old Nampa resident originally faced several felonies.
According to court documents, the 67-year-old Wilson went to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a dark-colored jacket with a long-sleeved blue shirt underneath and a purple and white baseball hat that read, “CNN,” with the words, “FAKE NEWS” underneath it. He entered the Lower West Terrace tunnel area of the U.S Capitol Building shortly before 3 p.m., the news release stated. At that time, the crowd was pushing against law enforcement officers in efforts to enter the building, while spraying liquid irritants toward the officers as they pushed on the officers’ shields.
The news release said that Wilson made his way to the front line of the crowd, and as officers tried to close a set of double doors, he grabbed for them and tried to pull the door open. He then raised what appeared to be a tablet device to deflect the liquid irritant officers were spraying at the crowd.
Wilson then picked up a several-foot long white cylindrical object, believed to be a thin polyvinyl chloride pipe, and used it to strike at the officers, hitting one, according to the news release. Wilson then raised the object above his head and threw it into the line of officers, the DOJ said. As the confrontation continued, he also assisted others in attempting to pull a shield away from an officer. During a struggle over the shield, he pushed an officer to the ground and then joined others in pushing another officer, the news release stated.
The deadly siege happened the day Congress was certifying President Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump. Rioters destroyed Capitol property and caused the evacuation of the Senate chamber, temporarily delaying the certification of the election results.
In April, Wilson was arrested by Salt Lake City, Utah-based FBI agents.
His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.
The criminal counts carry a maximum of more than 28 years in prison. Wilson could also face fines of up to $500,000. He remains free pending sentencing.
Five Idaho residents have been arrested and charged in connection with the the Capitol riot, with Wilson being the second to plead guilty, the Associated Press reported.
More than 570 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 170 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Five officers who were at the Capitol that day have died, four of them by suicide.
The investigation remains ongoing.