U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher of Idaho is not currently under investigation over an alleged scuffle with Capitol security, a letter from the U.S. Capitol Police chief of staff stated Thursday.
HuffPost congressional reporter Matt Fuller said Capitol Police called him in on Feb. 17 to interview him about an incident he reported on involving Fulcher on Jan. 12, the day metal detectors were installed outside the House Chamber in reaction to the Capitol riot a week earlier.
Fuller reported that he witnessed Fulcher "roughly push his way past an officer who was operating the metal detectors. … Fulcher grabbed the officer with both hands and pushed past her roughly."
"Police told HuffPost they were investigating the matter," Fuller reported.
Fulcher, one of several Republican House members who objected to the new screening measure, tweeted on Jan. 13 that he was "unaware of any rude interactions between members and capitol police."
Fulcher's office told the Idaho Press last week it was "not aware of any investigation or interest other than a social media tweet." Capitol Police did not respond to an inquiry from the Idaho Press.
On Thursday, Salley Wood, the chief of staff for the U.S. Capitol Police, sent a brief letter to Cliff Bayer, Fulcher's chief of staff, which Fulcher's office shared with media outlets.
"I am writing to confirm that, to the Department’s knowledge, there is no current investigation into an alleged or rumored incident occurring on or around the House Floor on January 12, 2021 involving Congressman Fulcher," the letter said.
Fuller, with HuffPost, reaffirmed his previous report.
"The letter says there’s no 'current' investigation, which of course doesn’t mean there wasn’t an investigation," Fuller said in a tweet Friday. "I know there was, because they called me into the station to ask me about it."
Rep. Fulcher released a statement Friday, which said in part, “This situation has been demoralizing to me and distracting to the people I represent. Attacks on policy positions are one thing, but this was designed to tear down character."
He reiterated his concerns about the metal detectors, saying they implied that House members were threats to each other.
"We have got to find a way to flush the divisiveness if we are to provide the American people the representation they deserve," Fulcher said.