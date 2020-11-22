Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little are inviting community members to view the Idaho State Capitol’s Christmas Tree and Capitol Christmas decorations beginning Monday.
“COVID-19 has adjusted the way we do things this year,” Governor Little said in the announcement. “Though we will forego a formal Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, we invite you and your family to spend time together at the Idaho State Capitol viewing the beautiful décor and Christmas Tree.”
This year’s tree is donated by Doug Cobb, according to the announcement, and is currently located between 24th and 25th streets on Hazel in Boise’s North End, on the Booth Home property.
The relocation process is a joint effort, the announcement stated. The Idaho Department of Lands will cut and rig the tree for lifting, Boise Crane will load, and the Idaho Transportation Department will haul the tree to its destination at the Statehouse. Boise City Police will provide the escort.
Cutting begins about 9 a.m. Monday, the announcement stated, and the Capital Christmas Tree's journey to the Statehouse is estimated to begin sometime around 11:30 a.m. The Idaho Department of Administration’s Facility Services crew will begin stringing thousands of LED lights on the tree and decorating the interior of the Capitol the next morning.
“There is much to reflect upon this year,” Governor Little said in the announcement. “I hope you take this time appreciate the things that are truly important and find any joy and blessings this year has brought.”
Community Calendar
Please note, due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, some event details may change. Please contact the event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 precautions.
Virtual — Auditions for Boise Little Theater Christmas Cab Cab. Auditions are virtual via video submission. Deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Meridian — Snowman Scavenger Hunt all day at The Village at Meridian.
Nampa — Canyon County Christmas Show, 11 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Fiddles & Vittles Hoe-Down, 2 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Virtual — Meal Planning for the Whole Family Q&A, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — Self Care Sunday, 2 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Mood Swing at Bar 365, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Caldwell — Winter Wonderland Weekend, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza 120 S. Kimball Ave Indian Creek Plaza
Virtual — Ballet Idaho — 'Hidden Languages,' 7 p.m., in partnership with The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts.
Monday
Virtual — Little Scholars, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch, Star Branch Library 10706 W State St
Nampa — GFWC Woman's Century Club Meeting, 1 p.m., Fleet Reserve Building, 1012 11th Ave. N.
Virtual — Homeschool Huddle, 1 p.m., Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — STEAM — Bird Seed Ornaments, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.