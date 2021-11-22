BOISE — A blue spruce from Boise will serve as the state’s Capitol Christmas Tree this holiday season. The tree was donated by the Beale family, who live on Harrison Blvd., Monday morning.
“After agonizing with what to do with this gorgeous tree that was planted too close to our home, we came to the unfortunate realization that the tree must be removed,” David Beale, one of the homeowners, said in a press release. Shortly after that realization, someone from the state knocked on their door asking if the family would be interested in donating the tree to the Capitol.
“That visit was an absolute blessing,” Beale said in the statement. “Yes, this fine tree would need to be removed, but to go out serving as a beacon of the holiday season for the steps of the Capitol building, we could not be more pleased or ask for a sweeter outcome!”
“When we planted this little 5-foot-tall blue spruce in our front yard 25 years ago, we never dreamed it would grow up to be the Capitol Christmas Tree,” said Lisa Hudson Beale, in a statement provided the morning of the tree cutting. “It had grown too close to the house and we hated to think of cutting it down, but what a win-win to have it play such a special role.”
The family and neighbors gathered on the frosty morning to watch the tree get cut and trucked away. A stretch of the northbound side of North Harrison Boulevard was closed to best position the crane and truck.
Once the tree was rigged up to a crane, it took less than five minutes to cut it down. Thanks to that setup, the tree essentially fell upward when cut, falling in a graceful motion while the rigging and the crane suspended it 20 feet in the air. Then the crane pivoted to place the tree on the bed of the truck.
The tree has grown with the family, said Sue Schanbeck, the mother of David Beale and grandmother of Delaney Beale, all of whom were also in attendance for the cutting on Monday.
“(Delaney) has watched it grow,” Schanbeck said. “She’s 22, so she wasn’t born when it was planted, but she’s watched it grow up, and it’s like, what an honor. How amazing.”
Another tree on the property, also a blue spruce that is too close to the family’s house, is slated to be next year’s Capitol Christmas Tree, Schanbeck said.
The tree will be placed at the Capitol and strung with thousands of LED lights, the release said. Though there will not be an in-person lighting ceremony this year, the public is invited to visit and enjoy the tree. Workers will begin decorating the interior of the Capitol building as well starting Tuesday morning.
“The Idaho State Capitol’s holiday atmosphere comes alive with splendid decorations and the beautiful Christmas Tree, reminding us all of the blessings of the season,” Gov. Brad Little said in the release. “I hope you, your family, and your loved ones can visit and reflect on the joy and peace this time of year brings.”
Homeowners can access information on tree planting at the Idaho Department of Lands website, said Scott Phillips, the department’s policy communications chief, who attended the cutting on Monday.
“One of the most important things for homeowners to remember is that the tree they plant today is going to be much larger tomorrow and into the future,” Phillips said. “So always make sure you give adequate space for species you’re planting.
“Additionally, if you live in an area that’s prone to wildfire, make sure you give adequate defensible space around your home, because during fire season, a tree that’s too close to the home can lead to catastrophic fire that could overtake the structure.”