.Expect Record setting rainfall today and Monday across the region
associated with the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. This will likely
produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings
may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with
debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and
rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A monsoon moisture surge today followed by tropical moisture
from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary on Monday has increased
confidence in the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest
rainfall is expected Monday when Hilary's moisture interacts
with an incoming Pacific upper trough, producing rainfall
rates as high as 4 inches per hour.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
CALDWELL — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s tentative budget for the coming fiscal year for publication at a meeting Thursday afternoon.
“This is an effort that citizens can be proud of, that this board can be proud of,” said Commissioner Leslie Van Beek. “Everyone worked diligently, and long hours to crawl through and make sure that those budgets have been explored, and what it is we’re funding and not funding and why. It’s a great effort.”
When the County Controller Zach Wagoner presented the suggested budget on Aug. 4, he acknowledged that the county has seen a decrease in county revenues in recent months and the need for all departments to examine their budgets more closely to better align proposed spending with revenues, as previously reported.
Thursday’s meeting, which lasted about 25 minutes, followed a two-hour meeting on Tuesday in which Canyon County Chief Operations Officer Greg Rast presented the adjustments made in each department’s budget over the previous two weeks. A public hearing on the tentative budget is scheduled for Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Canyon County Public Administration Building (111 N. 11th Ave., Caldwell).
The tentative budget for fiscal year 2024 is nearly $166 million. About $56.6 million would come from property taxes, while about $96.6 million is anticipated to come from projected revenue sources other than property tax. The budget would be balanced with about $12.6 million in funds from the general fund.
Following the public hearing on Aug. 30, the board may consider adopting the budget as its operations budget for fiscal year 2024.
SOFTWARE UPDATES COMING FOR THE COUNTY’S VOTING MACHINES
One point of discussion at Tuesday’s meeting was expenses for new voting equipment and software updates for existing equipment. The board had proposed spending $968,064 on new equipment, whereas the clerk’s office, which oversees elections, had proposed no funds for new equipment.
During recent elections, the county has seen long lines of voters and long wait times. In talking with elections staff, Commissioner Zach Brooks said he had been told there are two precincts in which the number of registered voters is “significantly higher” than other precincts. Purchasing new equipment would allow the creation of four new polling locations to be able to alleviate some of that pressure during large elections.
Though Brooks said he was not wedded to creating a certain number of new polling locations, he said he was “not comfortable” with the idea of not purchasing any new equipment.
By the meeting on Thursday, the figure for new elections equipment was adjusted from $300,000 to $260,000 based on additional conversations Brooks had with elections staff.
Another expenditure the board considered was $40,000 to upgrade the software running on the voting machines from Windows 7 to Windows 10.