NAMPA — The Middleton School District's supplement levy request fell short Tuesday, while three other school districts in Canyon County successfully passed levies.
Some Middleton district voters, however, contacted the school district Tuesday morning to say they weren't given a chance to vote on the levy because of issues with the county's new election equipment. The issue was resolved early in the day, school district spokeswoman Vickie Holbrook told the Idaho Press Wednesday.
"I think there were a few (affected voters), but do I think it affected the outcome? No," she said.
Nampa voters also experienced issues with the equipment, and some were told to come back later in the day to vote.
County Clerk Chris Yamamoto said Wednesday the county is compiling information and talking to the poll workers to try to get an estimate on the number of affected voters. Estimates are expected by Thursday, county spokesman Joe Decker said.
The Idaho Press emailed county commissioners Wednesday morning requesting comment on the scope of the issue and what the county would do next. Commissioner Leslie Van Beek responded, saying she needed more time to talk with the clerk and learn more before commenting.
When asked if the county would redo the levy elections, Yamamoto on Tuesday said that depends on the margins. "If it is a very close vote, then there is an issue," he said.
The Middleton School District's $1.5 million-per-year levy request received 335 more "no" votes than "yes" votes:
- Yes: 1,265 (44%)
- No: 1,600 (56%)
Supplemental levies need 50% plus one vote to pass.
Nampa, Caldwell and Vallivue school districts passed supplemental levies, based on the county's preliminary results. Each of the four districts was looking to replace an expiring levy, and in some cases increase the revenue amount to tackle maintenance projects.
EQUIPMENT ISSUES
The county's new $3 million election system requires voters to use four machines to check in, retrieve their ballot, mark their choices and scan their ballot. The system got good feedback during early voting, and poll workers went through extra training, Yamamoto said.
Several voters at precincts in Middleton told the Idaho Press Tuesday the equipment was working smoothly and there were plenty of poll workers there to assist them.
Other voters didn't have such luck. Some of the ballot bar codes, printed after a voter check, were printing incorrectly, Decker said.
One voter, registered as unaffiliated, told the Idaho Press he was only able to vote on the Vallivue School District levy at his polling place at Lakevue Elementary School in Nampa, but not the presidential primary.
The voter, who has a government job and didn't want to give his name, checked in with a poll worker who asked if he was an unaffiliated voter. He said yes, and the poll worker printed his access code.
The first thing to come up on his ballot was the Vallivue School District levy, he voted on it, and then the machine told him he was finished. He asked the poll worker where the rest of his ballot was.
The worker who checked him in gave him a nonpartisan ballot instead of asking if he wanted a Democratic or Constitution Party ballot. Another poll worker told him it was too late to change ballots and he had to submit is ballot without voting in the primary presidential election.
Later, the voter talked to Canyon County Elections Supervisor Haley Hicks, who told him both the poll worker who checked him in and the poll worker who told him he couldn't change ballots were misinformed. He could have changed ballots as long as his ballot was not submitted to the box at the end.
"I can't believe what the supervisor didn't know," the voter told the Idaho Press on Wednesday. "I was upset about not being able to vote in the primary."
Hicks could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
MIDDLETON'S NEXT STEPS
The school board will hold a special meeting in a week to review funding options, Chairman Kirk Adams said in a district press release.
“We want to thank the patrons of the Middleton community for taking time to vote yesterday," Middleton Superintendent Sherawn Reberry said in the release. "Although the outcome was not what we hoped, we all understand there are reasons behind each vote. We are not here to question, but we must look forward as we educate the students of Middleton."
Reberry said she would be working with Adams to find ways to strengthen district operations and evaluate its priorities.
“As a board, we will look at all areas to determine where spending could be reduced, and we will need to decide whether we will ask voters to consider another supplemental levy on May 19,” Adams said.
The board understands residents' hesitancy to vote yes on the levy, he added, because property values are "skyrocketing," but "it is also important to understand the impact of losing this levy."
Middleton School District sought $1.5 million per year to replace an expiring $1.31 million levy. The $190,000 increase would dedicate funds for repairs and maintenance on existing facilities, according to a press release from the district.
The levy would have cost property owners $94 per $100,000 of taxable property value, an increase over the current levy rate of $82 per $100,000. However, to lessen the tax increase, the district also planned to reduce its bond payment amounts, which would have reduced to overall levy rate by $5 per $100,000.
NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Nampa district’s $12 million-per-year supplemental levy failed in November by just 11 votes. The school board upped the amount for Tuesday’s ballot to add funding for building maintenance, notably leaky school roofs. The funding will also support teacher and administrative salaries, curriculum updates, new security measures, playground equipment, an annual independent audit, and existing programs.
The district’s current $9.4 million-per-year supplemental levy expires June 30.
The district’s overall property tax levy rate is $399 per $100,000 of taxable property value. The proposed rate, including the new levy, will be an estimated $335 per $100,000, according to the district. The lower rate stems from the district’s plan to lower its annual bond payments.
CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Caldwell School District for 10 years has used a supplemental levy ranging from $2.5 million to $2.7 million to support extracurricular activities and maintain existing resources.
The district asked for $4.1 million per year to make up for a loss in state funding as hundreds of students switch to new charter schools, according to Chief Financial Officer April Burton.
About $1.5 million of the increase in the levy is meant to make up for the state funding, and another $100,000 will support a school resource officer to rotate through Caldwell’s six elementary schools, Superintendent Shalene French said.
The district’s estimated tax rate is expected to stay the same at $366 per $100,000 of taxable value. French said the district accomplished this by lowering its bond payment for next year. From last year to this year, the tax rate dropped from $419 per $100,000 of taxable value to $366 per $100,000, she said, because of a growing market value.
VALLIVUE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Vallivue School District sought $4.5 million per year — the same amount voters have approved for the past decade.
The largest chunk of funding will support extracurricular activities, at $1.1 million, according to Joey Palmer, a director with the district. Without the levy, he said the district would likely have to enact a pay-to-play program or cut some activities.
About $310,000 of the levy will help hire additional staff to support the district’s all-day, everyday kindergarten program, which began this school year. Another $510,000 will go toward staffing costs in other areas, according to a district presentation.
Due to the growth of the district’s market value, Palmer said the tax levy rate went down. The tax rate this year was $498 per $100,000 of taxable value, he said. With the levy, the tax rate next year would be $468 per $100,000 of taxable value, which he said is the lowest rate the district has seen in 15 years.
— Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer contributed to this report.