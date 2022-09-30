absentee ballots file 5-19-20 by Brian

Idaho election officials process absentee ballots in 2020. The Canyon County elections office is "strongly encouraging” voters to vote absentee in November.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

In the May 2022 primary, Canyon County voters waited an average of 30 minutes to cast their vote, with some waiting up to two hours.

In anticipation of an even busier general election, the Canyon County elections office is "strongly encouraging” voters to vote absentee, according to a press release from the county issued Friday afternoon.

