In the May 2022 primary, Canyon County voters waited an average of 30 minutes to cast their vote, with some waiting up to two hours.
In anticipation of an even busier general election, the Canyon County elections office is "strongly encouraging” voters to vote absentee, according to a press release from the county issued Friday afternoon.
“This really boils down to the size of the ballot for the November election, which is twice as big as the May Primary ballot,” said Clerk Chris Yamamoto.
Voters have through Oct. 28 to request their absentee ballot. They can visit voteidaho.gov and submit the form online, or they can download the "Absentee Request Form 2022" from canyoncounty.id.gov/elections and return it to the elections office by no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, the release said.
Completed absentee ballots can be turned into the elections office anytime before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, the release said. The county's drop box is secured 24/7, said Joe Decker, public information officer for the county.
Absentee ballots can also be mailed in, and the postage is pre-paid, so it does not cost the voter anything, Decker said.
Alternatively, voters have the option to vote early in person. Early voting will take place from Oct. 24-Nov. 4, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., locations to be determined.