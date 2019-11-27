CALDWELL — Rapid growth is pushing Canyon County Development Services is set to update the county’s comprehensive plan for the first time since 2011.
According to a Monday press release from the county, the update will focus on agriculture and “the ongoing growth pressures faced in the Treasure Valley.”
The theme of the update is “Growing Together.”
Working groups tasked with planning in different areas of the county have been formed.
The working groups will obtain feedback from their regions and then draft polices over a series of four meetings, the press release said.
The groups will seek public feedback in January after a draft plan has been posted online.
After the public comment period, a draft of the new plan will be presented to the Canyon County Planning and Zoning Commission and go before the Board of County Commissioners for approval.
Members of the public can provide input about the plan by emailing growingtogether@canyonco.org with the hashtag #growingtogether2c.