CALDWELL — The Canyon County Development Services Department is hosting a series of open houses to discuss updates to the county's comprehensive plan.
The update to the plan will focus on agriculture and “the ongoing growth pressures faced in the Treasure Valley," according to a county press release.
Canyon County last updated its comprehensive plan in 2011. The county's population as of 2010 was just under 189,000, and by 2018 it had grown by 18% to 223,500, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The county will hold a series of open houses to take public input on the plan, including from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Canyon County Administration Building, 111 N. 11th Ave., Caldwell. The next open house will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Middleton Trolley Station, 310 Cornell St. The third will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb 27 at Parma City Hall, 305 N. Third St.
Residents will be asked to weigh in on: "What do you cherish about your community? What is important to you and your family as we prepare for unprecedented growth?"
Comments to these questions can also be emailed to the county at growingtogether@canyonco.org.