CALDWELL — The Board of Canyon County Commissioners will host a public hearing next month on an increase in the Department of Motor Vehicles administration fee to support a new motor vehicles building and additional staff.
The new fee would be $6, a $2 increase.
The increase aims to address the recent population growth in Canyon County, which in part has led to long lines at the DMV.
The fee would go toward leasing a building in Nampa to serve as a second motor vehicles office, and toward hiring 10 staff members for the new location.
Canyon County has a population of more than 229,000. The motor vehicle side of the DMV, which staffs roughly 20 employees per shift, served 87,399 customers last fiscal year.
According to Brian Stender, Canyon County assessor, in fiscal year 2020, the administrative fee brought the county just over $1,200,314 in revenue. The proposed $2 increase would bring in an estimated $365,100, Stender told commissioners Thursday.
The anticipated costs of the new facility and new employee wages is $400,000, Stender said.
Stender also told commissioners the department does not have a location right now, but is looking into rental options to lease. He said he is looking for a space of around 6,000 square feet.
The public will be invited to participate through Zoom or in-person at the public hearing on the increase on Feb. 9.