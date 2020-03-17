Canyon County's Motor Vehicle Registration Office at the DMV will be closed to the public beginning at noon Tuesday. The closure, one of many across the Treasure Valley to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will remain in place through Friday, March 27.
The office staff will continue working during the public closure and people can still renew vehicle registrations via mail or online through the Idaho Transportation Department website. Renewals can also be completed by phone at 208-455-6020. The Assessor’s Office will reevaluate over the next two weeks and provide additional updates as they become available.
Canyon County is asking the public to postpone all non-essential visits to county facilities, including to the courthouse, administration building and DMV.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office has closed the driver’s license office at 400 N. Benjamin Lane in Boise is closed to the public for at least two weeks. The Ada County Assessor's Office has closed DMV offices in Boise, Meridian, Garden City and Star. The county courthouse closed to the general public starting Monday.
Both counties encourage the public to use online and phone services when possible. Reach Ada County at 208-287-7080, or go online to adacounty.id.gov. Reach Canyon County at 208-454-7300 or visit canyonco.org.
The Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Motor Vehicles is offering a 90-day extension on some driver’s licenses and non-commercial registration that would otherwise have expired between March 1 and May 30, according to a news release from the department. Drivers will have until June 30 to renew those credentials. Many of those can be renewed online at accessidaho.org/itd/driver/profile/renewal.