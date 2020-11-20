CALDWELL — Canyon County will use some CARES Act federal funding to purchase air time on Radio Rancho to air COVID-19-related public service announcements in Spanish.
The county will air its public service announcements starting next week and they will run until the end of December.
The announcements are part of a recent effort from governments and nonprofit groups across Canyon County, known as the Hispanic/Latino COVID-19 task force, to spread COVID-19 information in Spanish.
Latinos, while only 13% of Idaho's population, make up 24% of the state's COVID-19 cases with known ethnicity, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The public service announcements will air on La GranD and La Poderosa for five weeks. They will cost the county around $1,000 of its federal relief funds for COVID-19.