CALDWELL — While filling out their absentee ballots for the November election, some Idaho voters may have noticed that their ballots were printed in Washington state.
That is new this year for Canyon County, which for years has printed ballots through local Caldwell printer, Caxton Printing.
Because of the boost in demand for absentee ballots this year due to COVID-19, Canyon County switched to a printer in Washington for this year's primary and general elections.
Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said Caxton was not able to handle the absentee ballot volume that the county had for the May election and the November election. In the primary election, 32,017 people voted absentee in the county, and 42,804 voters have requested an absentee ballot for the general. That compares to 16,346 absentee ballots cast in Canyon County during the 2016 presidential primary and general elections.
Canyon and Ada counties are both contracting with K&H Integrated Print Solutions in Everett, Washington, to print their absentee ballots. Decker said that the elections office has not experienced any delays in printing or mailing ballots after moving the process to Washington.
Decker said K&H came recommended from Ada County as a location to print ballots. K&H is able to print the ballots and ballot envelopes and mail them out, instead of sending ballots back to the county to get mailed from the county elections office.
Canyon County also uses K&H to print its precinct ballots. Ada County prints its precinct ballots with Caxton.
For early voting in Ada County, ballots are printed on demand. The precinct-specific ballots are printed on ballot stock using printers at the early voting polling locations for each voter, said Chelsea Carattini, spokeswoman for the Ada County Clerk's Office.
Caxton Printing prints ballots for 30 counties in Idaho, said Megan Gibson-Pena, elections production manager for the company. The company will print 860,000 ballots for Idaho voters this year, she said.
A larger share of those will be absentee ballots than in previous years. Counties typically order around 5,000 absentee ballots, Gibson-Pena said; this year, they've ordered much more. Gibson-Pena said she can't determine how many because they are grouped in with the precinct ballots.
For in-person voting in Canyon County, traditional paper ballots are no longer used because the county switched to new elections equipment.
"We don’t really have paper ballots like we used to back in the day when Caxton printed them all," he said. "It’s all touchscreen now, and while it does create a paper record, it’s not like a typical ballot."