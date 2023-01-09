Canyon County's newly sworn-in elected officials pose for a photo on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. From left: Clerk Chris Yamamoto, Treasurer Tracie Lloyd, District 3 Commissioner Zach Brooks, District 2 Commissioner Brad Holton, Assessor Brian Stender, and Coroner Jennifer Crawford.
Chris Yamamoto is sworn-in as Canyon County Clerk on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Brad Holton is sworn in as Canyon County District 2 Commissioner on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Zach Brooks is sworn in as Canyon County District 3 Commissioner on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Tracie Lloyd is sworn in as Canyon County Treasurer on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Brian Stender is sworn in as Canyon County Assessor on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Jennifer Crawford is sworn in as Canyon County Coroner on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Newly sworn-in Canyon County commissioners Zach Brooks (District 3, left) and Brad Holton (District 2, right) pose for a photo with Commissioner Leslie Van Beek (District 1, middle).
CALDWELL — Canyon County swore in elected officials for a new term Monday morning.
Brad Holton, Mayor of Greenleaf, was sworn in as the county’s new District 2 commissioner; voters chose Holton over incumbent Keri Smith during the spring primary. Zach Brooks, a businessman from Kuna, was sworn in as District 3 commissioner; voters chose Brooks over incumbent Pam White.
Clerk Chris Yamamoto, Assessor Brian Stender, Treasurer Tracie Lloyd, and Coroner Jennifer Crawford were also sworn in for additional terms.
At their first meeting as a new board an hour later, Commissioner Leslie Van Beek moved to appoint Holton as board chair, and moved to appoint herself and Brooks as co- vice-chairs. The chair presides over meetings and the vice-chairs “help support the governing body,” Van Beek said.
Van Beek said Holton is “the most seasoned veteran in the public arena.”
Holton told the Idaho Press that in addition to serving on the board, he will concurrently continue serving as mayor of Greenleaf. He has held the position for 27 years and has two more years left in his term, he said.
“I’m going to be sensitive to what the council needs at the city,” Holton said, “but all of these years, I’ve been a full-time businessman and mayor, so it’s a part-time position and it comes and goes. And to some extent, being on the commission is going to be just like that — it’s going to take lots of time at times, and not so much at other times.”
Brooks said he was “excited the day was finally here and that we can get to work.”
The past year saw upheaval at the county, with elected officials signing a letter saying they had “no confidence” in Van Beek’s leadership, including then-commissioners Keri Smith and Pam White, who were up for election. Both lost their seats in the primary. Van Beek was not up for reelection.
On Monday, Van Beek said the new board “is uniquely equipped with tenured public service, institutional knowledge, a love for good government.”
“This board will, with robust, and civil discussion, meet the challenges we have inherited,” she said. “This board will focus on how to best use taxpayer dollars to fund services, plan for capital needs, and streamline efficiencies.”