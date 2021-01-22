CALDWELL — Canyon County remains in a red, high alert for the spread of COVID-19, though three other counties in Southwest District Health — Adams, Gem and Payette — have improved from red to orange.
Owyhee County has moved back to red alert, up from orange, due to a high positivity rate of COVID-19 and a cluster outbreak.
A low, or yellow, health alert requires an average of 2.5 or fewer new daily cases per 10,000 residents.
Canyon County has a daily incidence rate of 6.11 daily new cases per 10,000 people, which is increasing, the health district reported Thursday.
The county's positivity rate of 14.48%, which is decreasing but still shows that COVID-19 is more prevalent in the community than data shows. Roughly 65% of COVID-19 cases have reported knowing where they were exposed, which points to community spread.
Southwest District Health investigators are seeing cases exposed through holiday gatherings as well as in workplaces and households. Seventeen congregate living facilities are reporting cluster outbreaks. Health care facilities in Canyon County are postponing elective surgeries to conserve resources. Multiple schools in Canyon County are reporting sporadic, imported cases with evidence of one cluster outbreak.
Canyon County school districts are reporting 14 staff members with COVID-19 cases and 44 students. Twenty-four of the student cases were reported in the Nampa School District. In the county, 170 staff and students are in quarantine as of Wednesday and 46 are in isolation.