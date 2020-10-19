CALDWELL — Southwest District Health reported Friday that it moved Owyhee County up to a yellow health alert level and Gem County down to a yellow health alert following an increase in its districtwide incidence rates of COVID-19.
Canyon County will remain in the orange alert level.
Statewide data from the Idaho Division of Public Health shows Southwest District Health to have a seven-day moving average incident rate of 2.56 daily new cases per 10,000 people as of Sunday.
Other than Gem County and Owyhee County SWDH left the other counties at the same health alert level as the week before, according to a district press release.
Though Canyon County isn't moving to a red alert level, it is seeing an increase in its daily incident rate and in the rate of cluster outbreaks. The county's daily incident rate is 2.59 of daily new cases per 10,000 people, according to Idaho Division of Public Health data.
SWDH investigators are continuing to see cases exposed through out-of-state travel, the district said in its press release. Eight congregate living facilities are seeing cluster outbreaks and multiple schools in Canyon County are reporting an outbreak or transmission within the school.
Southwest District Health will begin to release information on the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases within each school district broken down by staff and students.
The number quarantined is reflective of the number of staff and students currently in quarantine on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine. Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms.
The isolation cases represent those who are currently positive for COVID-19. Also, those who are in isolation are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of 10 days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
As of Friday:
- Adams County had no staff or students in quarantine.
- Canyon County had 30 staff members or students in isolation and 198 in quarantine.
- Gem County had no staff or students in isolation and 29 in quarantine.
- Owyhee County had one staff member or student in isolation and 12 in quarantine.
- Payette County had 12 in isolation and 39 in quarantine.
- Washington County had three in isolation and seven in quarantine.
In total, schools in SWDH's jurisdiction have 46 members in isolation and 285 in quarantine.