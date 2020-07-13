CALDWELL — Canyon County commissioners are interested in forgoing property tax rate increases next budget year in order to receive funding from the CARES Act for public safety salaries.
All three county commissioners on Monday signed a nonbinding letter of intent to participate in Gov. Brad Little's proposal to use $200 million of federal coronavirus funds to pay for public safety personnel costs for a 10-month period related to COVID-19.
To participate, cities and counties must not increase their property tax budgets by the allowed 3% next year or use any forgone balance from previous years. The savings would then be passed on to property taxpayers through a credit on their 2021 tax bills.
Canyon County's letter notifies the governor's office of the county's interest in continuing discussions about participating. Alex Adams, budget director for the governor, sent a memo July 2 to local governments asking them for such a letter if they had interest.
"The purpose of today's action is to preserve the county's ability to have a conversation about these things moving forward," Sam Laugheed, prosecuting attorney for the county, told commissioners Monday. "Today, nothing final happens. We say this is nonbinding, and then we can have another discussion as information continues to develop."
In the letter of intent obtained by the Idaho Press, the county said, "While we are presently uncertain as to whether Canyon County will participate, we are certain as to our commitment to explore the potential costs and benefits of the program to our community and local stakeholders."
The county spent $23.9 million for public safety salaries from March 1 to Dec. 30, 2019, and anticipates costs to be similar for that time frame in 2020, according to an attachment with the letter.
"We are preserving our spot in the line, to say if this works good for us we will continue on," Commissioner Tom Dale said at Monday's meeting. "It is to let people know at the state level that we want to be in the mix, and we want time to determine the legal questions, the operational questions, the logistical questions and we can make a determination later this month."
Laugheed said nothing can happen with the CARES Act funding until the Board of Canyon County Commissioners finalizes the budget.
"Anything that happens before that will be exploratory," he said.
The budget will be finalized in August. The commissioners are holding a public hearing on the proposed budget at 2:30 p.m. July 22.
Earlier this month, county prosecutors from throughout Idaho sent a letter to Little, questioning whether his plan was legal. The letter asked that the governor's office request a legal opinion from the U.S. Treasury Department and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, and extend the deadline for cities and counties to decide whether to opt into the plan from July 17 to July 24.
Canyon County's letter of intent asks that the county be provided with the information from the treasury department and attorney general to help it decide how to move along with the proposal.