...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Investigators look for evidence at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the corner of Midland Boulevard and Marketplace Boulevard on Wednesday in Nampa.
The sheriff’s office, which is leading the critical incident task force investigation, identified the person killed as 37-year-old Adam Michael Trejo, of Nampa. Trejo was shot by a Nampa police officer in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s located near the Treasure Valley Marketplace at around 1 p.m.
The initial report released by Nampa police said Trejo lunged at an officer while holding multiple knives, prompting the officer to shoot him. Thursday’s report from the sheriff’s office says Trejo, while holding two knives, lunged “aggressively towards a nearby citizen after being confronted by the officer,” which prompted the shooting.
It is not clear why there are discrepancies in the two reports and a phone call and email to a Canyon County spokesperson seeking clarity was not immediately returned.
Trejo fled St. Luke’s, attempted to carjack a citizen in the parking lot, crossed Midland Boulevard on foot and entered a restaurant near the McDonald’s, both reports said. Nampa’s report said a caller reported seeing Trejo cross Midland holding “two knives,” and that there were reports of him running “into a restaurant (and) grabbing a knife.” The sheriff’s office’s report said Trejo stole two knives from the restaurant.
Trejo then attempted multiple other carjackings near the McDonald’s before he was approached by a Nampa police officer. The officer “ordered the suspect multiple times to drop the knives. The suspect refused and remained a threat to the public, at which point the Nampa officer fired his duty weapon, striking the subject,” the sheriff’s office’s report said.
Investigators with the critical incident task force “obtained multiple videos from citizens who filmed the incident and spoke to several citizens who witnessed the incident firsthand,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators also obtained security footage from several of the businesses in the area. The video evidence and witness interviews will be utilized in the ongoing CITF investigation.”
Trejo had been seeking help for a mental crisis, interim Nampa Police Chief Curt Shankel said Wednesday. His autopsy and toxicology report results are pending.
The officer involved has been with the department for about 1.5 years and has between 4.5 and five years of experience overall, Shankel said, adding that the officer has no history with officer-involved shootings in the Nampa Police Department. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, per policy.
It was NPD’s first police shooting since August 2021.
“These are the types of situations that law enforcement never wants to find themselves in, but we all swore an oath to protect the community, and it’s one we take very seriously,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said. “Unfortunately, these types of life-and-death incidents arise where officers are required to make split-second decisions. My office will continue to gather and review evidence and reports regarding the incident. Once our investigation is complete, we will submit our findings to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.”