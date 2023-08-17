Nampa PD Shooting

Investigators look for evidence at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the corner of Midland Boulevard and Marketplace Boulevard on Wednesday in Nampa.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office released updated information about Wednesday’s fatal police shooting in Nampa, including the name of the person who was killed.

The sheriff’s office, which is leading the critical incident task force investigation, identified the person killed as 37-year-old Adam Michael Trejo, of Nampa. Trejo was shot by a Nampa police officer in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s located near the Treasure Valley Marketplace at around 1 p.m.

