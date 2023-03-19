CALDWELL — If a highway accident happens near Parma, it could easily require five Canyon County sheriff deputies to respond, potentially for hours.
For a department that only has eight sheriff’s deputies on patrol at any given time, that is not ideal, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue told the Canyon County Commissioners at a Thursday afternoon meeting.
“The enormity of that is that if someone somewhere in the county is needing assistance and we can’t get there, we don’t have enough manpower,” Donahue said.
Donahue gave his comments during a meeting to present the recommendations and conclusions of the department’s study of patrol operations over the past 25 years.
Sheriff’s office officials hoped to show the needs the department has in order to start a dialogue about how to fund those needs going forward.
Patrol staffing has remained stagnant for the past 25 years, while the county’s population grew 85% from 2000-2022, said Chief Deputy Doug Hart. In addition, total call volume to the sheriff’s office has increased 32% over the past five years, he said. That means call volume annually per patrol deputy increased from 900 calls to 1,400 calls, or about a 56% increase, he said.
The report, available on the commissioner’s agenda for March 16, concludes that the sheriff’s office would like to see four patrol deputy positions added each year over the next four years for a total of 16 new positions. That would bring each patrol to 12 deputies instead of eight, the report says.
Vacancies less of an issue
Despite the increase in Canyon County’s population, increasing patrol numbers only made sense more recently. Prior to December 2022, the department had a 25% turnover rate, Hart said.
But in December, the board voted to adopt a new pay structure for the department that brought the pay for deputies in line with other local law enforcement departments, as previously reported. Since then, the department has not lost any officers, Hart said. And recent hires already have law enforcement backgrounds, and some have military experience and bachelor’s degrees, which has not always been the case, Hart said.
The new pay structure passed at the tail-end of the terms of then-Commissioner Keri Smith and Commissioner Pam White, who voted in favor. Commissioner Leslie Van Beek, who is still on the board, voted against, as previously reported.
Passing the new pay scale allowed the department to transfer deputies from the jail to patrol, completely filling patrol staff positions to allow for eight deputies per patrol for the first time in recent memory, Hart said. Currently, the jail has five vacancies, which is also a “a tremendous accomplishment,” he said.
Retaining staff, hiring from within
Some of the county’s deputies get their start in the jail and transfer to patrol deputies, Hart said. That was the path for Donahue, as well as several captains who were present at the meeting Thursday.
While it is perfectly normal to spend one’s entire career as a jail deputy, Hart would like to see that more jail deputies are encouraged to shift to patrol, if desired.
“We feel like we’ve come up with a plan that keeps and retains our best talent, that gives opportunities to those jail deputies who are starting their careers, or who have spent three or four years in the jail and want to transition to a different program,” Hart said.
A pathway to change
Creating new positions will come with a cost and will require robust discussion to decide where funding will come from, Hart said.
“I don’t have any fantasy that we’re always going to agree and that we’ll be in lockstep on all of these things, but at least we will have the same information from which to have those discussions,” Hart said.
Donahue said the department is also working on a three-year strategic plan to offer a more concrete outline of the department’s goals, which he anticipated will be ready in May.
“For your sake, which benefits us, if we can provide you with a road map of what our needs are going to be and what our critical needs are … it creates dialogue in a positive way, it creates transparency, it’s what we’re needing from the county to provide those services,” Donahue said.
Van Beek said the increase in call volume per deputy supports the department’s argument for more patrol deputies.
“If you have a critical incident happen — those seem to be happening more frequently — and as the population grows … those are significant numbers to me,” she said.
Chair Brad Holton said, “I look forward to working and collaborating together on how to get this implemented in our budget and make plans for staffing we can rely upon.”