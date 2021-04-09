CALDWELL — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential homicide in Caldwell.
Canyon County Sheriff’s Deputies located a deceased male at a property on the 19000 block of Wagner Road in Caldwell upon responding to a call at approximately 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, said Joe Decker, public information officer for Canyon County.
The incident is under investigation as a homicide. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and crime lab were on scene just past 12 p.m. on Friday, the office said.