Canyon County is now accepting applications to fill two seats on the planning and zoning commission.
Those interested have until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14, to apply. Applications are available at development services office at 111 N 11th Ave. in Caldwell, or on the county’s website.
Planning and zoning commissioners are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for four-year terms, according to a Canyon County news release.
The requirements to apply include the following:
- Must have resided in Canyon County for not less than two years prior to appointment and must remain a county resident during his/her service on the commission.
- Applicants for the open seats must reside outside incorporated city limits and outside any city area of impact. Residence in the southern or eastern regions of Canyon County is preferred.
- Diversity in experience and perspectives are crucial to thorough deliberations. Candidate experience in one or more of the following areas is preferred: generational farming, real estate/development, financial services, business management, or being a homemaker.
- Members of the commission shall make every reasonable effort to attend all regularly scheduled, joint, and special meetings of the commission — public hearings are scheduled on the first and third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noticed. Candidates must be willing to commit a reasonable amount of time preparing for public hearings on land use cases. This may include a review of staff reports prior to the hearing.