CALDWELL — It now takes about 18 weeks from when a person applies for a passport to when they receive it, according to recent data from the U.S. State Department. As a result, the Canyon County Recorder’s and Passport Office is telling residents to allow more time for passport processing.
Expedited passport services are taking about 12 weeks.
“We want the public to understand the delays we are currently experiencing in our passport office and encourage them to plan six months ahead for any international travel,” Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said in a press release. “Even the expedited process is taking up to three months, so people really need to plan in advance if they need a passport.”
Canyon County’s Recorder’s and Passport Office is accepting passport applications by appointment only at canyonco.org/passports or 208-454-7555.
