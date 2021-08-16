U.S. Passport stock image
123rf.com

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — It now takes about 18 weeks from when a person applies for a passport to when they receive it, according to recent data from the U.S. State Department. As a result, the Canyon County Recorder’s and Passport Office is telling residents to allow more time for passport processing.

Expedited passport services are taking about 12 weeks.

“We want the public to understand the delays we are currently experiencing in our passport office and encourage them to plan six months ahead for any international travel,” Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said in a press release. “Even the expedited process is taking up to three months, so people really need to plan in advance if they need a passport.”

Canyon County’s Recorder’s and Passport Office is accepting passport applications by appointment only at canyonco.org/passports or 208-454-7555.

The delay in passports follows lengthy wait times at the Ada County and Canyon County DMV in the past year.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments