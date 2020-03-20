CALDWELL — Southwest District Health announced the first positive COVID-19 case in Canyon County on Friday.
Nikki Zogg, director of Southwest District Health, said a man in his 60s tested positive. He has mild symptoms and is recovering in his home in Canyon County; Zogg did not specify which city. He had previously traveled to a location that is seeing cases of community spread, Zogg said.
Total state cases was up to 32 Friday evening, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and community spread had been confirmed in Blaine County, which has 19 positive tests. There are five confirmed cases in the Treasure Valley: one in Canyon and four in Ada County.
The Canyon County case is not evidence of community spread here, said Zogg, who noted there is still minimal risk of exposure for county residents.
Southwest District Health did not give any additional details about the case, including how long the man had been exhibiting symptoms.
Canyon County and Southwest District Health are not recommending social isolation for county residents, but they do recommend social distancing.
"I want to assure you this is no reason to panic," Zogg said in a press conference at 5 p.m. Friday. "The COVID-19 situation is changing by the day, and Southwest District Health is partnering with our communities across the board to work diligently to help slow the spread of this disease. Please trust us as your public agency. Please stay calm. We will get through this by working together and taking the right steps at the right time."
Zogg said the health district is focusing on screening efforts for county residents.
Sheriff Kieran Donahue and county Commissioner Leslie Van Beek were also present at the press conference.
Van Beek encouraged county residents to "treat each other with respect" and said county and city officials are working together as a unified group.
"We do train for this. (Southwest District Health) trains for this," Donahue said. "We are working in conjunction by the hour, if not the minute, and that is with all of us in the elected officials, our mayors and chiefs of police."