NAMPA — In its 27th year, the Canyon County Festival of Trees continued to raise money from Friday to Monday to support local Meals on Wheels programs.
Last year, the Festival of Trees brought in $96,000 for Nampa's and Caldwell's Meals on Wheels programs.
The festival is "beyond a shadow of a doubt" the biggest fundraiser for Meals on Wheels programs in Canyon County, said Tonia Bellegante, coordinator with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Meals on Wheels in Nampa.
"We are so grateful for the community love and support they show to our program," she said. "We so, so appreciate all the love and dedication the community gives to the program."
Meals on Wheels, a national network in more than 5,000 communities, provides a hot meal to seniors who are homebound and unable to make a nutritious meal. Nampa's Meals on Wheels program serves those within the city of Nampa, while Caldwell's program serves the city, Middleton, Greenleaf and rural Caldwell. The number of meals a person gets is up to the recipient.
Money raised from the Festival of Trees has helped Caldwell's Meals on Wheels program eliminate its waiting list and buy a new van to transport meals, said Julie Warwick, the program's coordinator.
The festival has helped promote Meals on Wheels and the service it provides, Warwick said. Some people did not know about the program until learning about it from the festival.
So far this year, Nampa Meals on Wheels has donated 36,000 meals, and Caldwell Meals on Wheels has donated just under 31,000 meals. There are about 40 volunteers in Nampa and about 30 Caldwell volunteers working to provide elderly residents with a hot meal.
"It’s much more than just a hot meal," Bellegante said. "The other huge part is face-to-face communication and contact."
The festival was open to the public Friday through Sunday at the Ford Idaho Center and included a Paint and Sip Night as well as Breakfast with Santa Claus.
The festival culminated Monday night with the popular black-tie gala and auction, which has sold out four years in a row.
The festival of trees to support Meals on Wheels closed right before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, a global movement that works to support local organizations by encouraging community members to donate. Giving Tuesday follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To view local organizations to support, visit givingtuesday.org.