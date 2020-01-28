CALDWELL — Canyon County residents are asking a judge to weigh in on a zoning dispute over a proposed residential and commercial project at Farmway and Karcher roads in Canyon County.
Eight Canyon County residents are seeking judicial review in a Board of Canyon County Commissioners’ decision to approve zoning and comprehensive map changes that had previously been denied by the county’s planning and zoning commission. The appeal was filed Sept. 17, 2019, in 3rd District Court in Caldwell.
The 130 acres in question, on the southwest corner of Karcher Road and Farmway Road, were originally zoned agricultural.
Applicant Karcher Farms LLC in 2018 asked the county to rezone the land to neighborhood commercial (2.2 acres), service commercial (90.8 acres) and single-family residential (90.8 acres).
The proposed development would have 74 single-family houses and 36 acres for commercial development.
The applicant also requested the county amend the Comprehensive Plan Map, moving nearly 45 acres from a commercial to a residential designation, and nearly 46 acres from an agricultural to a residential designation.
The Planning and Zoning Commission denied all requests on Nov. 15, 2018, stating that the proposal does not meet the standards of review for the Comprehensive Plan Map Amendment and conditional rezone.The commission also noted that the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho said the proposal “exceeds their growth forecast,” and the Canyon Highway District No. 4 said “the size and scope of the project is anticipated to have significant impacts on the existing and future traffic network.”
The city of Caldwell also objected to the proposal because of the inaccessibility to city sewer and water.
The commission also said a traffic study has been done but not approved by Idaho Transportation Department, because of traffic and access concerns. ITD did indicate it would give their approval of the project when the concerns were addressed.
During the Planning and Zoning meeting, several neighbors in the area testified against the project.
“This project will take away from the ascetics of the area,” said Caldwell resident Botie Magee, according to meeting minutes. “This is a gateway to the wine country. It is part of the country atmosphere that people enjoy.”
Others testified that there are no city services to the area, and most homes in the area are using wells and septic tanks.
Karcher Farms appealed the Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial, and on Jan. 10, 2019, the Board of Canyon County Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the rezone and Comprehensive Plan Amendments. Commissioner Leslie Van Beek was the sole dissenting vote.
The board put some conditions on its approval, including that the average lot size be 1.25 and the subdivision use a centralized septic treatment system.
The group of eight Canyon County residents, who are part of the Westlake Homeowners Association in Caldwell, submitted a Request for Reconsideration on June 28, 2019, asking the board to reconsider its approval of Karcher Farm’s project. According to court documents, the commissioners said the Request for Reconsideration did not properly identify the impacted property owners and because of this, the board would not consider the request.
Two days later, according to court documents, the eight residents identified themselves in their request, but the board said the addition was submitted too late for it to consider the request.
In their petition for judicial review, the eight petitioners say their Request for Reconsideration was submitted before the 14-day deadline and that the board of commissioners did not timely advise the petitioners that they needed to clearly identify themselves before the 14-day deadline. The petitioners also question whether the commissioners followed standard practice when they overturned the Planning and Zoning’s decision to deny Karcher Farm’s zoning request.
The board of county commissioners filed a response to Westlake HOA in December. In its response, the board said the petitioners failed to “exhaust their administrative remedies,” meaning the petitioners did not first pursue the county’s available remedies before seeking judicial review. The board argues that the petitioners failed to exhaust all of the resources available to request a reconsideration.
The board also argued that its move to overturn the Planning and Zoning’s decision was supported by on the record evidence and that the board has the final say in land use applications.
“Canyon County’s zoning ordinance does not explicitly state a standard of review to be employed by the Board when it reviews the Commission’s recommendations,” the board said in its court brief. “However, the Board is the final authority on these applications and the (Board) does not remanded its decision to the Commission for approval.”
Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said the county does not typically comment on pending litigation.
Attorneys with Morrow and Fischer PLLC, who is representing Westlake HOA, did not respond to requests for comment.