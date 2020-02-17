CALDWELL — The Canyon County Elections Office is recruiting new poll workers as it prepares to upgrade its voting system heading into the 2020 election season, the county said in a press release.
The Canyon County Elections Office will be moving away from its current voting system to the HART Verity Duo, a touchscreen voting system. With the new system, voters mark their ballots on a touchscreen, and the machine prints out the filled-out ballot for the county to have a hard copy.
To work the new system, the elections office is interested in attracting individuals who are proficient in technology — particularly with tablets and other touch-screen devices — to work as poll workers to help implement the new system. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and a U.S. citizen.
The duties of a poll worker are to assist the office in administering elections during the four election dates set forth under the Idaho election consolidation law. Poll workers must be able to work 14-hour days during the four potential elections each year, from 7 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m. Pay is $149 per election. Poll workers will also be required to attend a short training session before each election.
Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker is encouraged to complete the application available on the Canyon County website, canyonco.org/pollworker, or call the office at 208-454-7562.