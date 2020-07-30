CALDWELL — The Canyon County Elections Office is recommending that voters request an absentee ballot ahead of the Aug. 25 consolidated election if they have concerns about COVID-19.
The request form for an absentee ballot must be submitted to the elections office by Aug. 14.
Absentee ballots can be requested online or mailed to the elections office. Online absentee requests can be made at idahovotes.gov, paper requests can be downloaded and printed from idahovotes.gov or from canyonco.org/elections. The printed ballots must then returned to Canyon County Elections Office at 1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell, ID 83605. The forms can also be scanned and emailed to absentee@canyonco.org.
“Our goal in every election is to ensure that all voters have an opportunity to vote and that they feel safe doing so,” county spokesman Joe Decker said in a press release. “That is why we are urging voters who might not be comfortable going to the polls on Election Day to get their absentee ballot requests submitted sooner rather than later. Particularly individuals who are in the high-risk category, as well as those who don’t want to be amongst potentially large crowds at the polling place.”
The Elections Office has been working closely with the County’s Emergency Management Coordinator and public health officials to develop safety protocols for the five polling places that will be open for the election, according to the release. The added safety measures are expected to have a slight impact on the voting process and could lead to longer than usual lines at the polls.
Two school district supplemental levies will be on the Canyon County Aug. 25 ballot. For voters living in the West Ada School District boundaries, there's a measure for a $14 million supplemental levy per year for two years. For voters in the Middleton School District, there's a measure for a $1.5 million supplemental levy per year for two years.