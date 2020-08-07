CALDWELL — The Board of Canyon County Commissioners voted 2-1 to publish a tentative Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Friday.
The county's tentative budget is $104 million, an increase from the county clerk's original budget proposal of $102 million. The tentative budget no longer has the county taking funding from Gov. Brad Little's CARES Act proposal.
Leslie Van Beek was the single "no" vote on the decision. She told the Idaho Press she wanted more time to look at new additions to the budget presented over the last week.
The county may still decide to take the CARES Act funding in the final budget, but wanted time to consider new information from Little's office about the funding.
Van Beek also remained concerned about the county's compensation plan, that would cost taxpayers $1.2 million.
The plan was implemented in 2017 to allow county employees to move up a pay grade as they gain experience and years of work.
Van Beek remained concerned that the county was giving employees wage increases at the cost of the taxpayers, many of whom have lost jobs and have become immersed in financial difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said she supports giving fair wages to county employees, but suggested they stand by the taxpayers for a year.
The county will hold a public hearing on the budget 5 p.m. Aug. 26, where the public can comment on the budget proposal.
With the publishing of the budget, the county can choose to pass a final budget less than the tentative budget, but no increases can be made.
The tentative budget proposes the county recover the new construction forgone property tax increase of just over $2 million. A hearing on reserving the forgone property tax increase will be held along with the budget hearing on Aug. 26.
The tentative budget will be published in the Idaho Press before the hearing, as required by law.