CALDWELL — Canyon County residents starting Friday will be able to book appointments online for driver’s license, concealed weapons permit and sex offender registration services at the driver’s license office.
The new appointment booking system is scheduled to go live at noon on the county website, canyonco.org. It will allow citizens to book appointments for Tuesday or later, as the office will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
The new online appointment booking system will only be available for the driver’s license side of the Department of Motor Vehicles for the first few weeks. The Motor Vehicle Title and Registration side hopes to have its online appointment system up and running in early March.
Residents are encouraged to schedule appointments to help streamline transactions and reduce wait times. However, walk-in services will still be available at both the driver’s license and motor vehicle offices.
Canyon County has been struggling to get control of long wait times at its DMV since October because of an Idaho Transportation Department computer system upgrade that was rolled out before it was ready, county officials said.
Reporting by the Idaho Statesman found ITD will spend thousands of dollars to reimburse county DMVs for overtime costs incurred because of the slow system.