CALDWELL — Canyon County is in the market for an X-ray device for the Dale G. Haile Detention Center to detect drugs, weapons and other items that are typically smuggled in body cavities.
The Board of Canyon County Commissioners opened bids for a scanner in a meeting on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office will review the bids on May 27.
The board agreed the request for proposals process would give the county "a well-rounded view" of what machines exist.
County jail Capt. Harold Patchett will help review the bids. He will consider the bids based on if it meets the need of the jail, if it fits the size constraints and the cost, he said.
Patchett said he is going to be looking for machines with a five-year warranty. He did not know how long the machines typically last.
The jail has had issues over the last several years with drugs entering the facility, Sheriff's Office staff told the Idaho Press. However in recent months, there were two overdose incidents that drove the county to renew its push to find a scanner.